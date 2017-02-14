‘Damn the lies’: Dan Rather unleashes on Trump administration and compares Flynn scandal to Watergate

Dan Rather via Facebook

Famed journalist Dan Rather on Tuesday called for an independent investigation into the Trump administration’s ties to Russia, comparing the developing saga surrounding the resignation of former national security advisor Mike Flynn with the Watergate scandal.

Referring to Watergate as “the closest we came to a debilitating Constitutional crisis, until maybe now,” Rather noted while the Watergate scandal started with “low-grade intensity,” the Russia story, in contrast, “started out with an avalanche and where we go from here no one really knows.”

Calling back the famed Watergate quote by former Sen. Howard Baker (“What did the President know, and when did he know it?”), Rather pointed out “reporting suggests that Mr. Trump know for weeks … Mr. Flynn, how far does this go?”

“The White House has no credibility on this issue,” Rather wrote. “Their spigot of lies—can’t we finally all agree to call them lies—long ago lost them any semblance of credibility. I would also extend that to the Republican Congress, who has excused away the Trump Administration’s assertions for far too long.”

“Damn the lies, full throttle forward on the truth,” Rather wrote, demanding an independent investigation.

“This is not fiction,” he added. “It is real and it is serious. Deadly serious. We deserve answers and those who are complicit in this scandal need to feel the full force of justice.”

Read the post below, via Facebook: