Dangerous flooding likely as powerful storm barrels into Northern California
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
OROVILLE, Calif. — Large swaths of Northern California were on high alert for flooding Monday as a powerful new storm dumped large amounts of rain on an already saturated region where levees, dams and other waterways are already under major stress. Officials said residents should be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice and should be…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion