Defense secretary Jim Mattis: Not in Iraq to seize oil
US defence secretary Jim Mattis on an unannounced visit to Iraq said the United States does not intend to seize Iraqi oil, shifting away from an idea proposed by President Donald Trump that has rattled Iraq’s leaders. Mattis’ arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday as the battle to oust the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant…
