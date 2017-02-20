Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Defense secretary Jim Mattis: Not in Iraq to seize oil

Al Jazeera

20 Feb 2017 at 09:47 ET                   
US defence secretary Jim Mattis

US defence secretary Jim Mattis on an unannounced visit to Iraq said the United States does not intend to seize Iraqi oil, shifting away from an idea proposed by President Donald Trump that has rattled Iraq’s leaders. Mattis’ arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday as the battle to oust the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Swedish cops say Trump’s wild claims about Sweden based on ‘bad journalism’ by anti-Muslim ‘madman’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+