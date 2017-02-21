Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis welcomes naming of Trump’s top security adviser: Pentagon

Reuters

21 Feb 2017 at 12:25 ET                   
US defence secretary Jim Mattis

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis welcomed the naming of Lieutenant General Herbert Raymond McMaster as the new national security adviser, a Pentagon spokesman said on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday named McMaster as his new national security adviser, choosing a military officer known for speaking his mind and challenging his superiors.

“Secretary Mattis has known Lieutenant General McMaster since the late 1990s when his book was published and he has great respect for his strategic perspective, his intellectual rigor and his managerial discipline,” Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis told reporters on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Angela Rye absolutely destroys CNN conservative who credits Trump with fighting bigotry
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+