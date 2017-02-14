Quantcast

Details of killer whale Tilikum’s death at SeaWorld remain a mystery

Orlando Sentinel

14 Feb 2017 at 02:18 ET                   
Killer whale Tilikum (Wikipedia)

Details of Tilikum’s death at SeaWorld remain a mystery

ORLANDO, Fla. — As legally required, SeaWorld notified the federal government how its infamous killer whale Tilikum died: of bacterial pneumonia. Other details about his health and death, such as whether he had injuries, remain unknown. Animal welfare groups have been pushing for a release of Tilikum’s full necropsy. Necropsies provide useful information that should be…

