Disciplinary hearing for dispatcher in Tamir Rice shooting
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The rookie police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice outside a Cleveland recreation center in November 2014 was not charged for the boy’s death because prosecutors said he didn’t receive all the information he needed. Now the dispatcher who failed to provide that information could be suspended from her job. Dispatcher Constance Hollinger had a…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion