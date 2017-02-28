Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Disciplinary hearing for dispatcher in Tamir Rice shooting

International Business Times

28 Feb 2017 at 15:46 ET                   
Tamir Rice

The rookie police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice outside a Cleveland recreation center in November 2014 was not charged for the boy’s death because prosecutors said he didn’t receive all the information he needed. Now the dispatcher who failed to provide that information could be suspended from her job. Dispatcher Constance Hollinger had a…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Washington Governor calls out GOP for Obamacare repeal: It’s ‘confusion wrapped around chaos’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+