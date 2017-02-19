Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Do executive orders trump existing law?

Newsweek

19 Feb 2017 at 08:54 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump hands Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) an executive order that directs agencies to ease the burden of Obamacare, after signing it in the Oval Office in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017. Also pictured is White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter (C). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Do Executive Orders Trump Existing Law?

Quora Questions are part of a partnership between Newsweek and Quora, through which we’ll be posting relevant and interesting answers from Quora contributors throughout the week. Read more about the partnership here. Answer from William Murphy, professor of American history: Can an executive order of the president cancel any legislation or statute of the legislature? No.…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
US: Remembering Japanese internment camps 75 years on
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+