Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Does habitual drug use have a genetic, biochemical basis?

Medical Daily

15 Feb 2017 at 18:41 ET                   
Drug addicted (Shutterstock)

Nature versus nurture is an age-old question about how human traits and personalities are formed. But is drug addiction a result of genetics, life events, or both? Researchers at the University of British Columbia have genetically engineered mice who don’t have the capacity to become addicted to cocaine. These findings were published in Nature and supports…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Van Jones: The US would ‘never have a Donald Trump’ if Democrats fought mass incarceration
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+