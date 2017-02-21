Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Does the race for Democratic Party leader matter?

Newsweek

21 Feb 2017 at 16:27 ET                   
Former Secretary of Labor Tom Perez on Meet The Press-- NBC screenshot

The race for the next head of the Democratic Party has been filled with promises to reconnect with the grassroots and win back the trust of voters alienated from the party. But when presented with the opportunity to do just that in an off-script moment at their final public forum, the crowded field of candidates ducked.…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Iowa Republican proposes bill restricting left-leaning faculty at state colleges
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+