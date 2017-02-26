‘Does this mean the parties are back on?’ Celebrities react to Trump not attending correspondents’ dinner

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that he won’t attend the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on April 29 this year, and wished others a “great evening.” His statement came after the deteriorating relationship between the White House and some media outlets. White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, or the annual dinner that’s sometimes also referred to as…

About the Author Roxanne Cooper is the publisher of Raw Story. She has 20+ years experience in media management, marketing, and advertising and has held positions with AlterNet, the Association of Alternative Newsweeklies, LA Weekly, San Francisco Bay Guardian, and Stars & Stripes. From 2004-2008, Roxanne published the popular political blog Rox Populi. She lives in San Francisco and you can follow her on Twitter at @AlterRox.