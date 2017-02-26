‘Does this mean the parties are back on?’ Celebrities react to Trump not attending correspondents’ dinner
President Donald Trump announced Sunday that he won’t attend the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on April 29 this year, and wished others a “great evening.” His statement came after the deteriorating relationship between the White House and some media outlets. White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, or the annual dinner that’s sometimes also referred to as…
