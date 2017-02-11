Does Trump know where jobs come from?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
We had Trump Vodka, Trump Airlines and Trump Steaks. Now, get ready for Trump Finance—a mix of shotgun executive orders, proclamations of instant job growth from the presidential bully pulpit and Trump’s signature verbal lynchings, aimed at select corporations via Twitter. Following an election that was, in large part, an expression of Americans’ deep unhappiness with…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion