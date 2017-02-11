Dogs and monkeys judge humans by how people treat others, researchers say
Your dog might know whether or not you’re a good person. Researchers found monkeys and dogs negatively evaluate people who are not nice to others, a study published in the journal ScienceDirect said, according to New Scientist . The study found capuchin monkeys negatively evaluate people who refuse to help others and individuals who exchange unfairly…
