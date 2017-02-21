Dramatic reduction in teen suicide attempts after same-sex marriage legalization: study
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Dramatic Reduction in Teen Suicide Attempts After Same-sex Marriage Legalization
The implementation of state laws legalizing same-sex marriage was associated with a significant reduction in the rate of suicide attempts among high school students – and an even greater reduction among gay, lesbian and bisexual adolescents. The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health researchers estimate that state-level, same-sex marriage policies were associated with more than…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion