Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Dramatic reduction in teen suicide attempts after same-sex marriage legalization: study

Good News Network

21 Feb 2017 at 01:49 ET                   
Gay rights protestors (Shutterstock)

Dramatic Reduction in Teen Suicide Attempts After Same-sex Marriage Legalization

The implementation of state laws legalizing same-sex marriage was associated with a significant reduction in the rate of suicide attempts among high school students – and an even greater reduction among gay, lesbian and bisexual adolescents. The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health researchers estimate that state-level, same-sex marriage policies were associated with more than…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Watch Don Lemon take down the filmmaker whose sloppy use of numbers provoked Trump’s Sweden comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+