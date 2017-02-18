Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Ecuador vote could decide Assange’s fate

International Business Times

18 Feb 2017 at 11:38 ET                   
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (Screen cap).

Ecuador will elect a new president for the first time in more than a decade Sunday when Ecuadoreans, as obligated by law, go to the polls to decide who will replace three-term President Rafael Correa. But it is an election that could have wide-ranging consequences beyond Ecuador: from determining whether the shift to the right in…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Replacement for Mike Flynn turned down job after watching Trump’s ‘unhinged’ press conference: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+