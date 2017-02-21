El Chapo’s tale: Why Trump’s plan to defeat Mexican drug cartels is doomed to fail
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
El Chapo, story of a kingpin – or why Trump’s plan to defeat Mexican cartels is doomed to fail Luis Gómez Romero, University of Wollongong Infamous Mexican drug kingpin Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera – aka “El Chapo” – currently faces 17 drug trafficking, murder, kidnapping and money laundering charges in the US, accrued over the past…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion