Emotional Angelina Jolie on ‘difficult’ split from Pitt
Angelina Jolie has opened up over her “difficult” split from actor Brad Pitt for the first time, saying “we will always be a family.” The actor and filmmaker got emotional in an interview with BBC World News when asked about her divorce in 2016. Jolie filed legal documents citing irreconcilable differences in September following an alleged…
