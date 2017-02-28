Even most Trump backers want a path to citizenship for immigrants here illegally
WASHINGTON — As President Donald Trump prepares to address Congress on Tuesday for the first time, a new McClatchy-Marist poll finds that even 72 percent of Trump’s own supporters want a path to citizenship for immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally. Trump is targeting millions of people for possible deportation. But Americans are warm to…
