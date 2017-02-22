Quantcast

Ex-teacher in Boston admits to sexually abusing 12 male students

International Business Times

22 Feb 2017 at 12:11 ET                   
Milton Academy

It’s been well over a decade since former teacher Rey Buono was fired from his position at Boston’s Milton Academy after admitting to molesting a student in 1987. But more details regarding Buono’s sexual misconduct with minors recently emerged after the school sent out a letter Tuesday stating Buono not only sexually assaulted several more male…

