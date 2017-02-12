Quantcast

‘False’: CNN smacks down Trump claim they cut off Bernie Sanders for calling them ‘fake news’

Tom Boggioni

12 Feb 2017 at 09:13 ET                   
Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders -- (Flickr via Gage Skidmore/MSNBC screen grab)

Once again showing they are not going to take accusations from Donald Trump lightly, CNN responded with a “fact check” of an early Sunday morning tweet from the President saying the network cut off  Sen. Bernie Sanders (VT-I) mid-sentence when he used the words “fake news.”

The president was up bright and early Sunday morning, surprisingly attacking CNN instead of Saturday Night Live, after apparently seeing a piece on Fox & Friends where the hosts claimed CNN cut off Sanders as he called them out for reporting “fake news.”

“While on FAKE NEWS @CNN, Bernie Sanders was cut off for using the term fake news to describe the network. They said technical difficulties!” Trump tweeted.

CNN’s own media analyst Brian Stelter immediately returned fire at the president, tweeting, “Untrue. Sanders was *criticizing Trump* for calling CNN ‘fake news.’ You can see for yourself, all 11 minutes, here,” with a link to the video.

Stelter then added, “Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. But @Fox&Friends the Bernie ‘technical difficulties’ thing at 6:40. Trump tweeted at 7:14”

CNN Communications Twitter account then got into the game, slapping back at Trump, “@realDonaldTRumpFalse. Transcript from @ErinBurnett intvu w @SenSanders. He was not cut off. Those are the facts ”

The news network also provided a transcript.

You can read all the tweets below:

