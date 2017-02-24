Family blames Trump’s racist rhetoric after Indian engineer killed by slur-shouting Kansas man

Srinivas Kuchibhotla [gofundme.com]

The brother of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an engineer shot to death in a Kansas bar Wednesday, blamed the xenophobia unleashed by President Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric for the killing.

“This certainly shows that Trump is surely the primary reason as of now. Most of my relatives are in the U.S. from the past 20 years and they have never encountered this thing. This is first such incident in our family,” Srinivas’s brother told an Indian news agency.

The gunman, 51-year-old Adam Purinton, reportedly yelled, “Get out of my country” before blasting multiple rounds at Kuchibhotla and his friend Alok Madasani. He also reportedly screamed racial slurs before he shot the two men.

“I am shocked at the shooting incident in Kansas in which Srinivas Kuchibhotla has been killed,” India’s foreign minister, Sushma Swaraj, said on Twitter, reported the New York Times.

Purinton has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to the Kansas City Star. The shooting may be investigated as a hate crime.

“Thank God my son survived the firing,” Jaganmohan Reddy, Madasani’s father, told The Hindu newspaper. “After the nightmarish incident, do we really need to go and work in (the) U.S.?”