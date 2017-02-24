Famous political poisonings, from deadly umbrellas to radioactive tea
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Berlin (dpa) – Assassination by poison is a method favoured by the agents of the dark side of intelligence work when it comes to silencing political opponents. Some of the more spectacular cases follow: Deadly nerve agent VX is used to kill KIM JONG NAM, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s estranged half-brother, when two women…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion