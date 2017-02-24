Federal prosecutors to question NYC mayor over fundraising

Mayor Bill de Blasio (MSNBC)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will meet with federal prosecutors on Friday as part of their lengthy investigation into whether people involved in fundraising for his election campaign broke corruption laws, according to news reports.

De Blasio, a Democrat who faces reelection in November, has repeatedly said he and his campaign staff did nothing wrong and that he was cooperating with prosecutors from the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan in their yearlong criminal investigation.

“We did everything right,” he said in a television interview last month. “My team did everything right.”

A spokesman for the mayor did not immediately respond to questions on Friday morning.

De Blasio is to meet with the prosecutors and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation at his lawyer’s office in Manhattan for about four hours, according to the New York Times, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Prosecutors from the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s public corruption unit are looking at whether people who helped raise money for de Blasio’s 2013 election campaign and a non-profit organization that his advisers operated received favorable treatment from the mayor or his aides at City Hall, according to news reports.

Representatives for the U.S. attorney’s office, which typically declines to discuss ongoing investigations, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

