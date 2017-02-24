‘FIND NOW’: Trump blasts the FBI for not ratting out leakers in early morning Twitter rant

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday attacked the Federal Bureau of Investigation, saying the agency has been unable to stop people from giving national security information to the media and calling for such leakers to be found “now.”

Trump’s comments, in a series of tweets, come amid media reports that the FBI refused a White House request to knock down recent stories about contacts between associates of Trump and Russia during the presidential campaign.

Reuters has not verified the reports, and the FBI could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security "leakers" that have permeated our government for a long time. They can't even…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2017