Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Flashpoint for Violence’: Shia LeBeouf project halted

Newsweek

11 Feb 2017 at 08:50 ET                   
Shia LeBeouf (Twitter)

Shia LeBeouf’s “He will not divide us” project has five new words to replace its original mantra: “The museum has abandoned us.” The installation and internet streaming performance launched outside the Museum of the Moving Image in the Queens borough of New York City at 9 a.m. on January 20, the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Here are 5 disturbing new revelations about what’s really going on inside the chaotic Trump White House
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+