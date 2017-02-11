‘Flashpoint for Violence’: Shia LeBeouf project halted
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Shia LeBeouf’s “He will not divide us” project has five new words to replace its original mantra: “The museum has abandoned us.” The installation and internet streaming performance launched outside the Museum of the Moving Image in the Queens borough of New York City at 9 a.m. on January 20, the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion