Fox News’ resident liberal Alan Colmes passes away at age 66

David Ferguson

23 Feb 2017 at 09:36 ET                   
Alan Colmes (Twitter.com)

Fox News contributor Alan Colmes has passed away at the age of 66.

On Thursday morning, the network made an announcement via Twitter.

Colmes joined Fox News in 1996 as co-host of Hannity and Colmes, an hour-long debate format show he hosted alongside Sean Hannity.

Before joining Fox, Colmes was a successful radio host on WABC, WMCA and WNBC, according to his bio at FoxNews.com.

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
