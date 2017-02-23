Fox News’ resident liberal Alan Colmes passes away at age 66
Fox News contributor Alan Colmes has passed away at the age of 66.
On Thursday morning, the network made an announcement via Twitter.
Fox News contributor @AlanColmes has passed away at the age of 66. pic.twitter.com/14LQUYqJ1I
— Fox News (@FoxNews) February 23, 2017
Colmes joined Fox News in 1996 as co-host of Hannity and Colmes, an hour-long debate format show he hosted alongside Sean Hannity.
Before joining Fox, Colmes was a successful radio host on WABC, WMCA and WNBC, according to his bio at FoxNews.com.
