French FM condemns Russia over election meddling
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
France’s foreign affairs minister accused Russia of attempting “unacceptable interference” in the country’s presidential election, broadcaster Europe 1 reports. The nationalist and pro-Russian candidate in the election, Marine Le Pen, is tipped to reach the second round of the vote, at a time when both her main party rivals have found their personal lives being subjected…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion