French FM condemns Russia over election meddling

Newsweek

20 Feb 2017 at 10:32 ET                   
Emmanuel Macron (Twitter)

France’s foreign affairs minister accused Russia of attempting “unacceptable interference” in the country’s presidential election, broadcaster Europe 1 reports. The nationalist and pro-Russian candidate in the election, Marine Le Pen, is tipped to reach the second round of the vote, at a time when both her main party rivals have found their personal lives being subjected…

