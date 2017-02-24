French voters want … Obama?
Tens of thousands of French voters were hoping former President Barack Obama was ready to get back to work. They’ve signed a petition urging him to run for president again, but this time, in France, British newspaper the Independent reported Friday. Four Parisians in their 30s started the movement and have already racked up 30,000 signatures.…
