Full Obamacare repeal is opposed by two-thirds of Americans

International Business Times

28 Feb 2017 at 09:10 ET                   
Paul Ryan speaks to CNN (screen grab)

As Republicans ponder what to do about healthcare, a poll released Monday indicates two-thirds of Americans oppose complete repeal of the Affordable Care Act. The McClatchy/Marist poll indicates 65 percent of Americans hope at least part of the ACA survives while 20 percent said lawmakers should leave the law as is, and 31 percent said they…

