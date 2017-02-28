Full Obamacare repeal is opposed by two-thirds of Americans
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
As Republicans ponder what to do about healthcare, a poll released Monday indicates two-thirds of Americans oppose complete repeal of the Affordable Care Act. The McClatchy/Marist poll indicates 65 percent of Americans hope at least part of the ACA survives while 20 percent said lawmakers should leave the law as is, and 31 percent said they…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion