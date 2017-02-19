Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Game of Thrones to return to greatness in Season 7

iDigital Times

19 Feb 2017 at 11:09 ET                   
Emilia Clarke as the Mother of Dragon of Game of Thrones -- (HBO screen shot)

This article originally appeared on iDigitalTimes. “Game of Thrones” has been in a bit of a rut. For the last few years, the show has dealt with two major, high-level plotlines: The aftermath of the Lannister victory in the War of the Five Kings, and the aftermath of Daenerys’s conquest of Slaver’s Bay. Both those storylines…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Top Democrats: GOP must ‘find some backbone’ to investigate Trump before impeachment can start
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+