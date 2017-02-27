George Zimmerman praises Trump and Fox News on 5-year anniversary of Trayvon Martin’s death

George Zimmerman (screencap)

On the fifth anniversary of Trayvon Martin’s death, the man who took his life joined WeSearchr for an interview in which he discussed which news organizations “truthfully” covered the shooting.

George Zimmerman, who killed 17-year-old Martin and was ultimately found not guilty on second-degree murder charges, told WeSearchr host Peter Duke, “Fox News was the only one that reported carefully.” Zimmerman added, “I would say Sean Hannity himself was the only person that reported the truth at the time, which was that everyone knew nothing until the trial. And I thank him for that.”

Duke later asked Zimmerman how his political outlook has changed in the last five years. “Well, I trust that Mr. Trump will do the right thing,” he said, adding that his political convictions haven’t changed over time and that Trump is “the right man for the job to make sure that America is great again.”

Zimmerman was also asked how he would solve the so-called “black crime epidemic” if he were president.

You can watch the video of Zimmerman’s remarks below.

This conversation took place on the fifth anniversary of Martin’s shooting death, on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Many took time on Sunday to honor Trayvon Martin in continued calls for justice for black lives. Director Ava Duvernay tweeted a photo with a grey sweatshirt with “TRAYVON” written on it, with the caption, “Taking a moment to remember #TrayvonMartin. Our hoodies are still up and the movement is still strong.”

On my way to #Oscars. Taking a moment to remember #TrayvonMartin. Our hoodies are still up and the movement is still strong. #OurSonTrayvon pic.twitter.com/PdxuXMktOg — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 26, 2017

5 yrs ago 2day #TrayvonMartin was killed. 5 yrs later our hoodies r still up bc the movement is still strong @WeAreLiberated #OurSonTrayvon pic.twitter.com/qurb3iPufH — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) February 26, 2017