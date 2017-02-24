Germany providing tuition-free college as US struggles
As the costs of going to college mount in the United States, a new reports shows that free higher education is a reality in another country. Germany is the only nation that provides college education without tuition fees. “Germany is the only country in which policy is still based on providing tuition-free education to nearly all…
