Germany won’t let Washington join Ukraine conflict negotiations

International Business Times

20 Feb 2017 at 10:58 ET                   
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel (wikimedia.org)

Leaders from Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine met Saturday to discuss how to solve a bloody rebel movement that has torn apart Eastern Ukraine in recent years. Missing from the action was a representative from the U.S. And Germany’s foreign minister said that won’t change anytime soon. With world leaders warily eyeing President Donald Trump’s newly…

