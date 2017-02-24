Getting high in Trump’s America
The Trump administration’s indication that it will crack down on states with legal recreational marijuana is already facing opposition. After leading marijuana advocacy groups called the move a grave “mistake,” states have also begun voicing their dissent. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said he will defend the state’s marijuana law that legalizes pot. In an interview…
