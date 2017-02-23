Gitmo to stay open under Trump
President Donald Trump was planning to keep the detention facility at Guantánamo Bay open, top White House aides said Wednesday. The plans for the facility in Cuba were consistent with his campaign promises last year. “The president has been really explicit … that Gitmo is a very, very important tool,” Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to the…
