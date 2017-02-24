Governor Scott Walker warns against medicaid cuts
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
It was not a statement one would expect to come out of the mouth of one of America’s most vocal enemies of “big government” and public sector spending. “You can’t cut Medicaid, there’s just no way about it,” Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker said on Friday, reflecting the reality a lot of top state executives are facing…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion