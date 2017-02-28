Governors skeptical of Trump’s promises of more federal spending on infrastructure projects
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Despite Trump’s pledge, governors expect little federal spending on infrastructure
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said again Monday that he was preparing to spend big on infrastructure. But even as he spoke, administration officials and congressional leaders were telling governors to expect little new federal investment in roads, bridges, transit systems, dam repairs and other water works. Instead, the administration and congressional leaders plan to take…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion