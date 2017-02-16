‘He didn’t want to work for Putin’: Internet roasts Trump after national security pick declines offer

Wikipedia

The well-oiled Trump White House has seen its fair share of scandal this week. On Monday, Feb. 13, the national security adviser to the president, Gen. Michael Flynn stepped down, revealing the Trump team allegedly had ties to Russia during the campaign.

On Thursday, after a 77-minute meltdown of a press conference, Trump’s national security pick to replace Flynn, retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward, turned down the offer, reportedly calling it a “sh*t sandwich,” according to CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Here’s what the internet had to say:

White House: okay you’ve had a few days. Will you be national security advisor? Please? Harward: pic.twitter.com/bXCod9qTjW — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) February 17, 2017

Hawkard!! Admiral Harward can’t stomach the stupid. Wise choice. https://t.co/SrDTZXmI3R — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) February 16, 2017

Robert Harward’s decision to not take over General Flynn’s old job is the latest evidence that the Trump WH is falling into utter disarray. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 16, 2017

A friend of Harward’s says he was reluctant to take the job because they didn’t offer him a cheese sandwich. — Fake Tapper (@JakeTappier) February 17, 2017

Harward decided he didn’t want to work for Putin. — Decrepit White Ally (@JeroldBlock) February 17, 2017

Robert Harward called Trump’s NSA job offer a “shit sandwich.” Donald usually has to pay Russian prostitutes extra for that. — Warren Holstein (@WarrenHolstein) February 17, 2017

If we all could be Robert Harward, and opt out of this nightmare. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) February 17, 2017

BREAKING: Admiral Robert Harward has turned down autocrat cretin Trump for the position of National Security Advisor. — Bill Madden (@activist360) February 17, 2017

Is anyone who is smart enough for the job, not also smart enough to see the dysfunction? #doomed — Sam Seaborn (@SamSeaborn) February 17, 2017