White House will be ‘supportive’ of investigation into failed Yemen raid that killed Navy SEAL

Donald Trump speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

Navy SEAL Ryan Owens was killed in a failed military raid in Yemen that President Donald Trump approved in his first weeks after he took office. But now it seems the White House is willing to allow an investigation into what went wrong.

A CBS News report cited deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who felt Trump would likely be “supportive” of an effort to get to the bottom of the failure.

“I haven’t had the chance to speak with him directly about that,” she admitted. “But I would imagine that he would be supportive of that.”

“I think every American owes his son a great deal of gratitude,” she also said. “We are forever in his son’s debt. I know that he paid the ultimate sacrifice when he went on that mission. And I know that the mission has a lot of different critics, but it did yield a substantial amount of very important intel and resources that helped save American lives and other lives.”

(READ MORE: Conservative shreds ‘draft-dodger’ Trump over Yemen raid: ‘This isn’t sports — this is war’)

Over the weekend, Owens’ father blasted Trump for the “stupid mission” he felt Trump used as a PR stunt.

“Why at this time did there have to be this stupid mission when it wasn’t even barely a week into his administration? Why?” he asked. “For two years prior, there were no boots on the ground in Yemen — everything was missiles and drones — because there was not a target worth one American life. Now, all of a sudden we had to make this grand display?”

Mr. Owens also refused to meet with Trump.

The operation was previously organized under the Obama administration, but put on hold until military leaders felt was the optimal time. Reports revealed that Trump did not have sufficient intelligence at the time the raid was approved.

Military leaders told the New York Times that everything went wrong during the raid, but Trump maintains the mission was a success.