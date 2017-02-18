‘He’ll NEVER measure up’: #TinyTrump memes are taking social media by storm
President Donald Trump held a press conference Thursday during which he launched a scathing attack against the “fake media” that was not doing justice to reporting on his administration. He also took to Twitter on Friday to name some examples of this “fake media.” “I have never seen more dishonest media, frankly than the political media,”…
