Homeland security outlines tougher immigration measures
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released two memos Tuesday that spell out plans to toughen how the agency handles border security and enforcement of federal immigration laws. The memos detail how the federal government will implement the controversial executive orders President Donald Trump signed in late January that focused on these issues. “It implements new…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion