Homeland Security report questions threat posed by 7 countries in Trump travel ban: AP

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with retail industry leaders at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 15, 2017 (AFP Photo/SAUL LOEB)

The Associated Press reported on Friday that, according to a Homeland Security intelligence report, the alleged threat posed by citizens of seven countries outlined in President Donald Trump’s travel ban is questionable.

BREAKING: Homeland Security intelligence report disputes threat posed by citizens of 7 nations in Trump travel ban. — The Associated Press (@AP) February 24, 2017

A draft Department of Homeland Security (DHS) document was obtained by the Associated Press on Friday and found that citizenship is an “unlikely indicator” of a terrorist threat. It also concluded that there is insufficient evidence pointing to a clear threat from any of the seven nations listed in Trump’s travel ban.

As reported by the Associated Press, “few people from the countries Trump listed in his travel ban have carried out attacks or been involved in terrorism-related activities in the U.S. since Syria’s civil war started in 2011.”

Homeland Security spokeswoman Gillian Christensen told the outlet that the memo was not a final review of intelligence, but also did not dispute the document’s authenticity.

“While DHS was asked to draft a comprehensive report on this issue, the document you’re referencing was commentary from a single intelligence source versus an official, robust document with thorough interagency sourcing,” Christensen said, adding that the document is incomplete.

Read the full report here.