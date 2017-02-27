Hot mic catches Trump griping about special prosecutor: ‘I haven’t called Russia in 10 years’
President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed calls for a special prosecutor to investigate Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. election.
At the conclusion of a press availability ahead of Trump’s meeting with health insurance executives, NBC’s Kristen Welker asked the president if he would “support a special prosecutor on Russia.”
Trump appeared to ignore Welker’s question. But as journalists were being ushered out of the room, he could be heard talking to the health insurance CEOs.
“I haven’t called Russia in 10 years,” he griped.
