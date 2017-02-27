Quantcast

Hot mic catches Trump griping about special prosecutor: ‘I haven’t called Russia in 10 years’

David Edwards

27 Feb 2017 at 11:56 ET                   
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters (Fox News/screen grab)

President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed calls for a special prosecutor to investigate Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

At the conclusion of a press availability ahead of Trump’s meeting with health insurance executives, NBC’s Kristen Welker asked the president if he would “support a special prosecutor on Russia.”

Trump appeared to ignore Welker’s question. But as journalists were being ushered out of the room, he could be heard talking to the health insurance CEOs.

“I haven’t called Russia in 10 years,” he griped.

Watch the video below from Fox News, broadcast Feb. 27, 2017.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
