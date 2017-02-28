Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

House Financial Services chairman sees Dodd-Frank reform this year

Reuters

28 Feb 2017 at 08:29 ET                   
U.S. Representative Jeb Hensarling (R-TX) speaks to members of the media after meeting with U.S. President Elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reform of Wall Street rules and consumer protects imposed after the 2008 financial crisis is likely this year, and much of the law could be undone through a number of ways, the Republican chairman of a key House of Representatives committee said.

“Dealing with Dodd Frank is a this-year priority. Clearly it comes behind Obamacare, clearly it comes behind tax reform,” House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling said in a CNBC interview on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
‘They lost Ryan’: Trump blames his own generals for Yemen raid that killed Navy SEAL
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+