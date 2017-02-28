House Financial Services chairman sees Dodd-Frank reform this year
Reform of Wall Street rules and consumer protects imposed after the 2008 financial crisis is likely this year, and much of the law could be undone through a number of ways, the Republican chairman of a key House of Representatives committee said.
“Dealing with Dodd Frank is a this-year priority. Clearly it comes behind Obamacare, clearly it comes behind tax reform,” House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling said in a CNBC interview on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul)
