How ‘A Clockwork Orange’ became a pop culture landmark

Newsweek

24 Feb 2017 at 10:04 ET                   
Malcom McDowell A Clockwork Orange

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article. The late writer Anthony Burgess is most famous for his novel, A Clockwork Orange. This month marks the centenary of the writer’s birth and his dystopian vision still casts a long shadow over popular culture. But what is perhaps more intriguing is how the…

