Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

How music shapes children’s minds and wellbeing

Newsweek

20 Feb 2017 at 14:25 ET                   
Boy Playing Guitar (Shutterstock)

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article. Popular ideas, such as the “Mozart effect”—the idea that listening to classical music improves intelligence—has encouraged the belief that “music makes you smarter.” This interest in the relationship between musical aptitude on ability and intelligence has been around for some time. But despite these…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Be intolerant of intolerance’: John Irving urges Hollywood to skip Oscar protocol and call Trump out
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+