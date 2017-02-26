How to watch the Oscars ‘red carpet’ online or on TV
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The best part of the Oscars happens before the statues are handed out—at least, most fashionistas feel that way. We’re talking about the red carpet, of course. Tons of celebrities will be using the event to make a fashion statement, and that makes those red carpet specials must-see TV. ABC viewers can tune in at 7…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion