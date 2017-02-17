How Trump’s Russia PR crises affect the Kremlin
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Less than a month into his U.S. presidency, Donald Trump achieved what no other politician, flamboyant in character or principled in manifesto, has managed in Vladimir Putin’s Russia. He dethroned the Russian leader as the nation’s most talked about media persona in January. With the Trump administration’s alleged links to Russia under scrutiny, it is likely…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion