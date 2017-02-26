How would the Secret Service handle an unfit president?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
How Would the Secret Service Handle an Unfit President?
Quora Questions are part of a partnership between Newsweek and Quora, through which we’ll be posting relevant and interesting answers from Quora contributors throughout the week. Read more about the partnership here. Answer from Jason Wells, worked at U.S. Secret Service: Section 4 of the 25th Amendment is the part of the Constitution that permits the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion