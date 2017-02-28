Hubble captures photo of galaxy 400 million light years away
NASA’s Hubble telescope captured a picture of a massive galaxy known as UGC 12591 400 million light years away from Earth, Sci-News reported Monday. The distant galaxy cluster is enormous, spanning hundreds of millions of light years. UGC 12591, also known as LEDA 71391, is situated in the westernmost part of the Pisces-Perseus Supercluster. It’s the…
