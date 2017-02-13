Quantcast

Hubble snaps stunning image of barred spiral galaxy NGC 7640

International Business Times

13 Feb 2017 at 08:57 ET                   
Barred Spiral Galaxy NGC 7640 (nasa.gov)

A team of astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope has captured a stunning new image of the barred spiral galaxy NGC 7640. The shape of the galaxy, located over 19 million light-years from Earth in the Andromeda constellation, is similar to the Milky Way, but its diameter is just over half that of our home galaxy.…

